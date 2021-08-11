Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 174.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

RACE stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.06. 4,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,432. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $176.03 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

