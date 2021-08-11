Sierra Capital LLC Purchases 600 Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF)

Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 21,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Value ETF alerts:

JKF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,755. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $124.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.21.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.