Sierra Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 30,058 ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 30,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 242.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,203,000 after acquiring an additional 224,948 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 6,163.0% during the first quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 118,084 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the first quarter worth $6,255,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 2,229.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 71,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,282,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares during the period.

ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. 730,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,083,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $115.15.

