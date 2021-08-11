Sierra Capital LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Beyond Meat by 46.9% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 4.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 56.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beyond Meat by 13.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 3.2% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

BYND traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.74. The company had a trading volume of 124,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,710,577. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.59.

In other Beyond Meat news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,192 shares of company stock worth $14,537,788. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

