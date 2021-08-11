Sierra Capital LLC Sells 297,273 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sierra Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,273 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,916,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,021,000 after buying an additional 1,107,050 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $70,510,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 83.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,291,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 586,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.90. 260,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,815,668. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.63.

