Sierra Capital LLC Sells 94,757 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,757 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $3,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,946. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.71 and a twelve month high of $59.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.48.

