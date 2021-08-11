Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sight Sciences in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGHT opened at $37.82 on Monday. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

