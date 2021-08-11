Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Signify Health updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SGFY traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. 41,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.47. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

