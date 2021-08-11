Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong Sells 10,000 Shares

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$938,876.85.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total transaction of C$30,200.00.

On Monday, July 19th, David Tokpay Kong sold 10,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total transaction of C$59,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, David Tokpay Kong sold 15,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total value of C$116,700.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.78, for a total transaction of C$15,560.00.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at C$5.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.95. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$5.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.69. The firm has a market cap of C$949.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million. Analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is a boost from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SVM. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.60.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

