Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives $6.65 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.65.

A number of brokerages have commented on SIOX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday, June 13th.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.92 on Friday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

