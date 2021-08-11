Sippican Capital Advisors Has $1.06 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sippican Capital Advisors decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.10. 89,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,243. The company has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $65.52.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.83%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

