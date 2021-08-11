Sippican Capital Advisors Has $471,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.9% in the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 68,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 183,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,716,037. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $27,345.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,652.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,058 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

