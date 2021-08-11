Sippican Capital Advisors Has $996,000 Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Adobe were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $625.97. 47,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,798. The company has a 50 day moving average of $585.52. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $634.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,364 shares of company stock worth $9,901,364 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

