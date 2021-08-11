Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 990 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sippican Capital Advisors cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,532 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 1.5% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 90.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 51,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 24,546 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 60,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSCO. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.47.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $55.82. 582,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The company has a market cap of $235.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

