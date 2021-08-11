Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

SIX2 stock opened at €119.20 ($140.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.36. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €116.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

