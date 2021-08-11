Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) received a €105.00 ($123.53) price target from research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on Sixt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Sixt in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

SIX2 stock opened at €119.20 ($140.24) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -168.36. Sixt has a 52 week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52 week high of €132.60 ($156.00). The business’s 50-day moving average is €116.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

