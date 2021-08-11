Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.68

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 16274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

SVKEF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Pareto Securities began coverage on Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain financing, custody, asset servicing, and fund services; and investor services.

