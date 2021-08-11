Sky Petroleum (OTCMKTS:SKPI) Stock Price Up 20%

Sky Petroleum, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKPI) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 50,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 87,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

Sky Petroleum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKPI)

Sky Petroleum, Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration company. It invests in international exploration and development activities. The company was founded in August 2002 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

