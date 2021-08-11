Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson Sells 29,723 Shares

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Director Keith A. Anderson sold 29,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $1,798,835.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of SKY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,078. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $64.23. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyline Champion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Skyline Champion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

