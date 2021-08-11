Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.46. Sleep Number posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full-year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $100.56 on Friday. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.68. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.94.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

