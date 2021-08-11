SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.52 and last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 414885 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SmileDirectClub from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.73.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 28.8% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SmileDirectClub by 11.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

