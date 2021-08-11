SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $17.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SmileDirectClub from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair lowered SmileDirectClub from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.73.

NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 142.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,130,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 4,836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 499,275 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 22,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

