SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, July 9th. William Blair cut shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

SDC opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.92. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.96. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.64.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,463,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339,680 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SmileDirectClub by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,337,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,313 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 219.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,996,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,283 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,141,000 after buying an additional 1,841,591 shares in the last quarter. 21.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

