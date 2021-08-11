Soaring Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:SRNG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNG) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 92,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,172,762 shares.The stock last traded at $10.25 and had previously closed at $10.05.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRNG. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,494,000.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

