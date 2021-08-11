Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.25. Sohu.com shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 698 shares.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
The stock has a market cap of $856.48 million, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
