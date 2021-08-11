Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Gap Up to $19.50

Shares of Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.50, but opened at $20.25. Sohu.com shares last traded at $19.54, with a volume of 698 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SOHU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $856.48 million, a PE ratio of -48.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The information services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter. Sohu.com had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sohu.com Limited will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 119.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth about $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Sohu.com in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Sohu.com by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which provides online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

