Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 193.79% from the company’s previous close.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.34. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. 26.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

