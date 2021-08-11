Sotera Health (SHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY 2021 guidance at 0.780-0.860 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $0.78-0.86 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SHC opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 62.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHC. Barclays boosted their price target on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sotera Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

