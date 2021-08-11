Spartan Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $19.52 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded up 23.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Spartan Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001127 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $19.52 million and $2.72 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00047106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00148016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00156391 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,181.92 or 0.99711343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.99 or 0.00867937 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Coin Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 37,871,836 coins and its circulating supply is 37,401,758 coins. Spartan Protocol’s official website is spartanprotocol.org . The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol . Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spartan Protocol incentivises the formation of capital in liquidity pools, such that they can be used for the synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. “

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

