SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 37.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.71. 110,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,001. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.59. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

