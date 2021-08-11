SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 200,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $23,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000.

QUS stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.63. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.17. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $90.69 and a 12-month high of $123.63.

