SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) is Strategic Wealth Designers’ Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Designers grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 909,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,071 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF makes up about 13.3% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Designers owned 0.98% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $37,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,306 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,911,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,959. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $47.88.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

