Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.
SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.
SPB opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.23. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spectrum Brands
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.
