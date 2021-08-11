Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.38.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

SPB opened at $82.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.23. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,208,000 after buying an additional 25,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.