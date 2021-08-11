Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SRC. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 1.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,199,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,970,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

