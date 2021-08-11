Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:SII traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$46.94. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,672. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$48.37. Sprott has a twelve month low of C$35.86 and a twelve month high of C$57.90.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

