Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

SII traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.15. Sprott has a 1 year low of C$35.86 and a 1 year high of C$57.90.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SII. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$54.00 price objective on Sprott in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

