Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ SPRB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 42,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,515. Spruce Biosciences has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $35.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $186.17 million and a PE ratio of -1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 22.13 and a current ratio of 22.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPRB. HC Wainwright started coverage on Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

In other Spruce Biosciences news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $6,602,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,514,336 shares in the company, valued at $62,749,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Spruce Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) by 543.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of Spruce Biosciences worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

