Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) by 199.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,156 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of Fluent worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,269,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 437,773 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 335,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 55,062 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 701.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 511,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 447,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. 23.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.72.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Fluent had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. Analysts predict that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Fluent Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

