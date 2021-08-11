Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 17,557 Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,557 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Pixelworks by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pixelworks by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Pixelworks by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. 33.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pixelworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a market cap of $183.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

