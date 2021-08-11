Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys New Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Sapiens International by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Shares of SPNS opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.56.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

