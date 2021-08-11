Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $340,000 in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 203.4% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,268,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,982,000 after buying an additional 1,521,163 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 598.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 992,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,807,000 after buying an additional 850,513 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 556.0% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 161,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 137,268 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $2,916,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 126.4% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 373,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after buying an additional 208,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

Shares of Harley-Davidson stock opened at $40.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.30. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

