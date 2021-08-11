Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Position in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 63.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,517 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 3.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TVTY stock opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -157.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.15. Tivity Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a positive return on equity of 649.58%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TVTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

