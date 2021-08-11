Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 9,194 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in HNI by 17.9% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 300,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,784 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HNI by 0.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of HNI by 132.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of HNI by 58.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HNI opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $46.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.22.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

About HNI

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

