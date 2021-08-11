Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 26,575 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,575 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 269,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 137,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

