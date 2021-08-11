Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Given New $64.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.21.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.04.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). On average, research analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the second quarter worth about $583,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

