Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $49.50, but opened at $43.23. Squarespace shares last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 1,411 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($3.07).

SQSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Squarespace from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

In other Squarespace news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total value of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $583,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

