SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

SSAAY stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.95. 10,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.11.

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

