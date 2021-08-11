SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 13th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

SSRM opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.35. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.27.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

