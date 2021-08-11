SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 13th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

SSR Mining stock traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.20. 165,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,121. The stock has a market cap of C$4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.28. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of C$17.29 and a 12 month high of C$30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSRM. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining to C$35.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

