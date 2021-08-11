Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.89

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.89 ($0.01) per share on Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
SLI stock opened at GBX 73.35 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £291.13 million and a PE ratio of -18.69. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 43.51 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.90 ($0.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 71.55.
About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust
