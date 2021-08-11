Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stantec stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.

STN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC increased their price target on Stantec from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded Stantec from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.65.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

