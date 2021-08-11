Stantec (NYSE:STN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.309-$2.375 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Stantec stock opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. Stantec has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1316 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 14.46%.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.