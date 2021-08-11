Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a net margin of 1.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.04%.

Shares of STRR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. 347,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,110. Star Equity has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.98 and a beta of 0.19.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center.

